Head of Defence Chief of Staff, in North Macedonia, addresing region security

Intensifying military cooperation in the bilateral and allied format, security in Western Balkans region and supporting NATO and EU actions in the area were among the topics tackled by the Head of the Joint Chief of Staff, lieutenant-general Daniel Petrescu, during a visit in the Republic of North Macedonia, according to a press release sent by the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) to AGERPRES.

Lieutenant-general Daniel Petrescu paid an official visit on Tuesday to the Republic of North Macedonia, upon the invitation of his counterpart, the Armed Forces Chief of Staff, lieutenant-general Vasko Gjurchinovski.

According to the source, on the agenda of the Joint Chief of Staff (SMAp) there were meetings with the president of the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski and with the Minister of Defence, Radmila Sekerinska-Jankovska, as well as a visit to the Special Forces Unit and the Pilots Training Center in Skopje.

Discussions with North-Macedonian officials were focused on intensifying military cooperation, in both allied and bilateral format, maintaining a dialogue's constant dynamics, as well as interest aspects regarding the security in the Western Balkans region and supporting NATO and EU actions for the efficient cooperation with regional allies and in the benefit of the Western Balkans states.

Liutenant-General Daniel Petrescu appreciated the contribution of the Army of the Republic of North Macedonia for the combined effort of NATO and EU to ensuring a stable environment in the Western Balkans, highlighting the deepening of NATO-EU cooperation based on the principles of complementarity, transparency and avoiding duplicating efforts.

According to the source, given the intrinsic connection between the region of the Black Sea and the Balkans area, Romania is interested in ensuring security in this region of strategic importance, supporting and promoting the values and missions of EU and NATO.

"Amplifying the participation of the two armies to training and joint multinational exercises will ensure a firm, solid and durable partnership between the countries, as well as an increase of interoperability among the force structures of our armies," said lieutenant-general Daniel Petrescu, quoted in the press release.

Furthermore, the head of the Romanian Defence Chief of Staff reiterated the support for the military authorities of the Republic of North Macedonia in the process of hosting, for a period of 6 years, in the town of Kumanovo, of the Headquarters of the Multinational Brigade of South-Eastern Europe (SEEBRIG).