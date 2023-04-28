Head of PM's Chancellery Abrudean: Romania aims to include Ukraine, Rep.Moldova, Georgia as partners in I3M projects

The head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery and the national coordinator for the Three Seas Initiative (I3M), Mircea Abrudean, stated that Romania aims to include Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia as partners in the I3M projects, within the participation, on Thursday, in the seminar on the theme "Opportunities and Challenges for the Energy Cooperation within the Three Seas Initiative," organized in Vilnius by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, the Embassy of Romania and the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in the Republic of Lithuania.

According to a release of the Government, on the sidelines of participating in this event, the Romanian delegation was welcomed by Chancellor of the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jovita Neliupsiene, alongside the Lithuanian I3M national coordinator, Ambassador Gediminas Varvuolis, and Dalia Tamosiuniene, presidential advisor, Agerpres informs.On this occasion, Mircea Abrudean mentioned that among Romania's objectives for the Summit organized in Bucharest between 6 and 7 September 2023, there is also included the reaffirmation of the character of the Three Seas Initiative as a political platform to promote the strengthening of infrastructure on the North-South axis.Moreover, Romania aims to include Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia as partners in the I3M projects.The intervention of the Chancellery head of Romania's Prime Minister within the seminar was aimed at strengthening the cooperation between the I3M states on the energy dimension, through solidarity and joint efforts, with the aim of transforming challenges into opportunities."Romania proved to be a regional leader through the steps taken by the authorities to diversify energy sources, as well as transport routes," the press release states.Furthermore, Abrudean underscored Romania's role in maintaining functional the energy sectors in the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, during crisis, through the support granted in the interconnection process of electric grids, on the one hand, and the emergency electricity supply, on the other hand.Secretary of state with the Energy Minister Dan Dragan was also part of the Romanian delegation.