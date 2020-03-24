Health Ministry: 103 medical staff - diagnosed with COVID-19

A number of 103 medical staff in Romania are diagnosed with COVID-19, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

The staff in question is composed of 43 medics (23 in Suceava), 45 nurses (30 in Suceava), 14 orderlies (13 in Suceava) and one janitor.

