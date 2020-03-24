 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Health Ministry: 103 medical staff - diagnosed with COVID-19

Inquam Photos / George Calin
coronavirus test covid

A number of 103 medical staff in Romania are diagnosed with COVID-19, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

The staff in question is composed of 43 medics (23 in Suceava), 45 nurses (30 in Suceava), 14 orderlies (13 in Suceava) and one janitor.

"According to the data reported to the National Institute for Public Health in the territory, presently, a number of 103 medical staff are diagnosed with COVID-19, as follows: 43 medics (23 in Suceava), 45 nurses (30 in Suceava), 14 orderlies (13 in Suceava) and one janitor," the quoted source mentions.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.