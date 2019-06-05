Health tourism umbrella organisation: 1.8 ml tourists spent 288 ml euro for treatments & therapies in 2019

More than 1.8 million tourists spent about 288 million euro this year on spa treatments and therapies in Romanian resorts; the average price of a health sojourn is 797 lei/person, shows a survey by the Romanian Spa Tourism Employers' Organization (OPTBR) and wellness platform 'despreSpA.ro'.

Growth of Romania's health, recovery and prevention market was spurred by travel vouchers.

Also, more than 780,000 people spent over 25.9 million euro for wellness.

Romania's spa market increased last year by about 10 percent from the aggregate 24.4 million euro registered in 2017 (which in its turn was 16.2 pct up from 2016). Some 8.8 million euro went exclusively for spa relaxation therapies (slimming therapies - anti-cellulite massage or other beauty therapies are not included).

In 2018 the Romanian spa market generated a turnover of about 314 million euro.

"There is an increasing number of visitors, which requires us to raise the quality of spa services. The Romanians who seek spa centers belong to the premium category of clients - both financially and in terms of culture and preoccupations. They are educated people, with a higher than average income, and mainly have jobs in various corporations," the representatives of the two organizations said.

OPTBR was set up in 1993 with the main mission of supporting the promotion and development of spa tourism, promoting the country's spa resources on domestic and foreign level, developing relations with local and central authorities.