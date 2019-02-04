Healthcare Minister Pintea says flu death toll reaches 81

Healthcare Minister Sorina Pintea announced on Tuesday that the flu death toll in Romania reached 81.
"The latest fatality is a two-year old boy with preexisting medical conditions, probably unvaccinated," Healthcare Minister Pintea stated.
The Minister pointed out that the flu "likes the cold."
"The weather got warm, we're in luck, because the flu likes the cold, but from what I understand, the meteorologists said the weather would get colder and then we will be confronted with this problem again," Pintea said after a conference on the insurance market.