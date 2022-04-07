HealthMin: Integrating emergency services with other types of health care activities, absolutely necessary

The integration of emergency services with other types of health system activities is absolutely necessary, as "these do not work separately," Health Minister Alexandru Rafila told a news conference on Thursday, held at the Bucharest-Ilfov Ambulance Service (SABIF) headquarters, Agerpres reports.

"I am glad that we have professional partners in the Department of Emergency Situations. There is Dr. Arafat, who has been dealing with this for the last 30 years, but obviously we are talking about a medical activity and the responsibility - both before health professionals abroad, and in the eyes of the public opinion - belongs with the Ministry of Health. They are our partners, SMURD is a structure of DSU that has done its job very well. I will always thank them publicly for everything they have done and for what they are doing, but the integration of emergency services with the other services they offer, pre-hospital emergency services or emergency reception units or emergency departments with the other types of health system activities is absolutely necessary, because they do not work separately. They must function in an integrated way, and this must be a health policy of the Romanian state, which must not take into account the persons who hold, at one time or another,, a position of public dignity in these fields, but must take into account the need of the people in Romania to benefit from health services. I wouldn't want what I said to be interpreted in any way," Rafila said.He said he publicly acknowledged the merits of DSU head Raed Arafat, who had done an "excellent" job in organizing emergency medical services, but that they "should be integrated" at the level of the Ministry of Health.