HealthMin Mihaila: Vaccination resources will be directed to rural environment; addressability down in urban centers

Health Minister Ioana Mihaila stated, on Friday, in Craiova, that the human and material resources for the vaccination campaign will be directed in the coming period to the rural environment, where the number of vaccinated persons is much more reduced, given the fact that addressability has decreased in large urban centers.

Mihaila is on a two-day visit in Dolj County, where she is to meet representatives of the University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Craiova, family doctors and community medical assistants.

"I discussed with representatives of the Craiova University about what the institution accomplished in the field of non-invasive imaging and gastroenterology, but also about plans for the future, given that we and universities have the same purpose: to increase the quality of the medical act through a reform of the professional formation of staff in the health domain. I had meetings with the managers of the two hospitals subordinated to MS [Health Ministry] and with the director who is the coordinator of the vaccination campaign on the part of the DSP [Public Health Directorate], we also discussed about problems in the hospitals and how we can hasten and make more efficient the opening of hospitals in order to increase access of non-COVID patients to medical services, about how we can reorganize the vaccination activity, so that, seeing that addressability has decreased in the large urban centers, we direct human and material resources to the rural environment, where for the moment the percentage of vaccinated persons is much lower," said the Health Minister in a press conference.

Ioana Mihaila also stated that, besides the discussions regarding the vaccination campaign, she will also discuss with family doctors and community medical assistants about the issues in primary and community medical assistance and what solutions there are to solving them, because investments are to follow through the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience which are allotted to primary medical assistance, but also to community medical assistance.

Deputy Prefect of Dolj County, Iustin Dumitrescu, mentioned that the vaccination center at the Polyvalent Hall in Craiova was, a few weeks ago, at the top of centers in the country with the highest number of persons vaccinated. "I hope the visit of the Minister will impel us to move forward and advance in this vaccination process, because we know very well this is the only option by which we overcome the pandemic as quickly as possible," said Dumitrescu.

The director of the Dolj Public Health Directorate, Valeria Andreescu, the coordinator of the vaccination campaign in the county, stated that, from the data the institution holds, in the country the vaccine coverage is around 21 pct and in Craiova City - 30 pct.