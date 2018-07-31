HealthMin Pinteae: Under my tenure, building regional hospitals got restarted

Health Minister Sorina Pintea told a six months in office activity review meeting on Wednesday that she managed to untangle the situation of the construction of regional hospitals which deadline is 2023.

"In my six-month tenure, I managed to untangle the situation regarding the construction of hospitals, and in Iasi on July 13 I unveiled a draft feasibility study, which will be handed over to the ministry in August, and the application for funding will be filed in Brussels in September. I unveiled the regional hospital draft in Cluj on July 26. The feasibility study will be handed over to the ministry in September and an application for funding will be filed for this hospital in October. In Craiova, we will unveil the feasibility study in September, and in December we will apply for construction funding for the hospital," the minister said, according to Agerpres. She added that these facilities "will change the concept of hospital in Romania", and also the funding system.About pieces of legislation initiated and approved, the minister mentioned that they have partially cut through the red tape in the system and helped people who otherwise would not stand a chance. Pintea said that so far under her term of office, for emergency ordinances, fourteen government decisions and 35 ministerial orders have been approved."The first emergency ordinance regulated the way we define regional hospitals, we provided medical assistance in around the clock healthcare centres. Under governmental decrees, we have introduced new molecules and approved the regulation of pay bonuses. Under ministerial orders, we have done what I call an extraordinary thing: we have amended Order 50, which regulates sending patients to treatments abroad," she explained.At the same time, Pintea said payments for the treatment of the people injured in the infamous fire at the Colectiv club in Bucharest City on October 30, 2015, have been regulated, with reimbursements being extended until 2020. This year, 42 invoices for about 250,000 euros have been filed.She announced that 12 pieces of legislation are in the process of being approved and that 24 more are being prepared, mentioning among them blood transfusion regulations and transplantation regulations.