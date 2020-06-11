HealthMin Tataru about testing for COVID in Bucharest:This is not a study for us to take into acoount

Minister of Health Nelu Tataru on Wednesday stated that the testing to be carried out in Bucharest for COVID-19 antibodies is not a scientific study to be taken into account.

"This is not part of a study. I understood that the Bals Institute asked the INSP [National Public Health Inspectorate] for a schematic study or a sample of patients to carry this study at the level of the Capital City Bucharest. INSP recommended a sample of 3,800 persons, but I understand the final number will be 10,500. This is not a scientific study that we can take into account," Tataru told Digi 24 private television broadcaster.Capital City Mayor Gabriela Firea on Wednesday announced the launch of the "I'm immune to COVID" programme on the National Arena. According to the City Hall, the persons to be voluntarily tested under this programme are Bucharesters selected through the sampling method in a number proportional with the size of the district they live in. The results will be available at the end as part of the study carried out by the "Prof. Dr. Matei Bals" Institute of Infectious Diseases."The sampling method was created by EPIET (European Programme for Intervention Epidemiology Training) in cooperation with the district halls in the Capital City," said the municipality.The programme is carried out based on a collaboration between the "Prof. Dr. Matei Bals" Institute of Infectious Diseases, the Bucharest City Hall, the ASSMB (Administration of Hospitals and Medical Services Bucharest) and the six district halls. The City Hall, through the ASSMB, will provide the logistic support for the testing, meaning that it will take care of the acquisition of tests, the arrangement of the space where the testing will take place at the National Arena and the participation of the medical staff. At the end of each testing day there will be taken hygienization measures.