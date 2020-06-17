There is "no manipulation" regarding the presentation of data in the context of the pandemic with the novel coronavirus, on Tuesday night said Health minister Nelu Tataru at a broadcast of private television Digi24.

"Reports are made daily by the Public Health Directorates, each county individually, by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) through platforms of the Special Telecommunications Service. Just this week I think there's going to be a presentation from the INSP about precisely how the reports are done every day that is going to be given to the press and we're going to see exactly that there can be no manipulation. You'll see the centralization and presentation of the data. Let's think of the 1,400 who have passed away, of all of the ill persons, of all of the medical corps, the medical professionals who have died. I don't think we can talk about these figures that easily," Tataru said.

He said the Health Ministry's testing would begin next week.

The Acting Chairman of the PSD (Social Democratic Party, opposition), Marcel Ciolacu, said on Monday that the Government had banned the Bucharest General Mayor, the PSD's Gabriela Firea from testing the population of COVID-19 so that the information "always comes in one direction", which is "a manipulation".