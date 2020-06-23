HealthMin Tataru: The attitude of those who instigate to non-observance of measures is concerning

Health Minister Nelu Tataru condemned on Monday the attitude of those who "instigate" people not to oberve the measures to prevent the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, believing that "the political came too quickly over the medical."

"The attitude of those who instigate to the non-observance of these precautions is concerning and this thing is very serious. The great mass of Romanians observed and endured for three months. To get to ruin, within one month, all the period, the patience, the gathered suffering in order to show that it was nothing ... I saw for 10 days that this trivialization may show signs that there is still that coronavirus infection, not that there was nothing. And perhaps, some of those who were big opponents went through this suffering. (...) I believe the political came too quickly over the medical, while the economic is the one which shows us all where do we stand," Nelu Tataru said at Realitatea Plus private broadcaster.The Health Minister mentioned that 371,000 Romanians have been tested and a number of 610,000 tests have been performed so far.