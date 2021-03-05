HealthMin Voiculescu meets Belgian, Austrian, Swiss, French ambassadors on intensifying healthcare co-operation

Providing healthcare for patients with severe burns or who cannot be treated in Romania, investing in healthcare infrastructure, digitisation and exchanges of experience among professionals were the main topics Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu discussed on Thursday in meetings with the ambassadors of Belgium, Austria, Switzerland and France, according to AGERPRES.

"March 4, the Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, had meetings with ambassadors of four countries in Romania, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium, HE Philippe Benoit; the Ambassador of the Republic of Austria, HE Isabel Rauscher; the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation, HE Arthur Mattli, and the Ambassador the French Republic, HE Laurence Auer. Featuring on the agenda of the four meetings were intensification of healthcare collaborative relationships, such as providing healthcare for patients with severe burns or who cannot be treated in Romania, investing in healthcare infrastructure, digitisation and exchanges of experience among professionals from Romania and from the four countries," reads a press statement released by the Ministry of Health.

During the talks, Voiculescu, thanked the ambassador of Belgium to Romania, Philippe Benoit, for the support provided by the Reine Astrid Military Hospital in Brussels, the main transfer facility for patients with severe burns from Romania.

The two officials also discussed future collaboration projects between the two countries.

According to the statement, at the meeting with the ambassador of Austria, Isabel Rauscher, Voiculescu thanked for Austria's support over time in providing medical assistance to Romanian patients who cannot be treated in Romania.

The minister discussed with the Swiss ambassador, Arthur Mattli, the support provided by Switzerland through the Swiss funds for health.

At the same time, the two officials also discussed the reform measures that the Ministry of Health is considering moving forward, as well as opportunities for bilateral collaboration.

"During the meeting with the ambassador of the French Republic, HE Laurence Auer, they discussed, among other things, strengthening a partnership to improve hospital management, as well as the intensification of collaboration between the two countries for training healthcare workers in Romania," the release also reads.