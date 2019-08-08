Heat wave, thermal discomfort to grip Romania throughout Sunday noon

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Thursday a heat wave and thermal discomfort warning to be in place nationwide in Romania throughout Sunday afternoon.

According to the forecast, August 8, 12:00hrs to 11 August, 20:00hrs, the heat wave will expand, and in the afternoon thermal discomfort will be high and the temperature-humidity index will reach or slightly exceed a critical 80 in the southern half of the country and on smaller areas in the rest of the country.Highs will frequently be between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, even higher , at 35 - 37 degrees Celsius expected on August 8 locally in the southern and eastern parts, as well as on Friday and Saturday (August 9 and 10) in the south, and on Sunday (August 11) in the plains and on plateau areas.Night lows over the same period will be, locally, around 20 degrees Celsius, especially in the Romanian Plain, on the Black Sea Coast and in the Western Hills.In Bucharest on August 8, 9, 10 and 11, the weather will be warm, and in the afternoon hours the thermal discomfort will be high, with the temperature-humidity index expected to reach or easily pass a critical 80. Highs will be 35-36 degrees Celsius on Thursday, when the heat wave gets strong, and 33-35 degrees Celsius on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.Lows will be 18 - 21 degrees Celsius, partially clouded on Friday, August 9, afternoon and evening, when chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase. The wind will be a moderate breeze.ANM says the warning issued on Thursday will be updated to reflect any change.