Historic Orient Express train back to Romania until Sep 4

The iconic Orient Express luxury train is back to Romania until September 4, having entered the country via Curtici, on August 28, and rolling down to Ruse (Bulgaria) via Sinaia and Bucharest North as the main stops, where passengers get off to visit some historical sites.

The historic Orient Express has been running on the route Paris-Budapest-Sinaia-Bucharest for 139 years now (1883 - 2022).

According to the National Railway Company CFR SA, the route of the train in Romania is as follows: August 28-29, 2022 - Lokoshaza - Curtici (arrival on August 28 at 17:24 hrs) - Arad - Radna - Ilia - Deva - Simeria - Sibot - Coslariu - Teius - Sighisoara - Brasov - Sinaia - Ploiesti West - Bucharest North (arrival on August 29 at 15:42); August 30 - Bucharest North (departure at 10:00 a.m.) - Videle - Giurgiu North (arrival at 12:18 p.m./departure at 12:40 p.m.) - Ruse; September 3, 2022 - Ruse - Giurgiu North (arrival at 11:00 a.m./departure at 12:05 p.m.) - Videle - Bucharest North (arrival at 15:22); September 4, 2022 - Bucharest North (departure at 12:22 p.m.) - Chitila - Ploiesti West - Sinaia - Brasov - Sighisoara - Coslariu - Teius - Simeria - Ilia - Arad - Curtici - Lokoshaza.

The Orient Express route and the passenger schedule are organized by the Venice - Simplon Orient Express company, CFR SA said.

AGERPRES