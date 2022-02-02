 
     
'Homage to Franz Schubert' event to take place on Friday at the Dinu Lipatti House of Art

casa-artelor-dinu-lipatti.business.site
Casa Artelor Dinu Lipatti

The "Homage to Franz Schubert" event, dedicated to the 225th anniversary of the great composer's birth, will take place on Friday, starting 6.00 pm, at the Dinu Lipatti House of Arts.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, the programme includes a lecture by Prof. Dr. Stephan Poen on the life and work of the great "poet" in the history of music, as well as a lied recital by Franz Schubert to be performed by sopranos Bianca and Stanca Manoleanu and piano player Remus Manoleanu.

The concept of the event belongs to the founding director of the Dinu Lipatti House of Arts, piano player and and director Alice Barb.

Tickets can be purchased online, on www.iabilet.ro and in the iabilet.ro/retea network, or from the headquarters of the Dinu Lipatti House of Arts, Bd. Lascar Catargiu nr. 12.

Along with other media outlets, AGERPRES is the media partner of the event.

