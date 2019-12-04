 
     
Hourly cost of labor increased by 13 pct, in Q3 2019

INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

The hourly cost of labor, adjusted by number of working days, has recorded an increase of 13.18 pct in Q3 2019 compared to the same interval of the previous year, and the most important increase (22.91 pct) was noted in education activities, the data published, on Wednesday, by the National Institute for Statistics (INS), shows.

According to the statistic, in the reference period, other increases of the hourly cost of labor (in adjusted form by number of working days) were recorded in construction (+22.14 pct), professional, scientific and technical activities (+17.63 pct), hotels and restaurants (+16.39 pct) and cultural, show and recreational activities (+16.23 pct).

At the opposite pole, decreases of the hourly cost of labor were recorded in: healthcare and social assistance (-7.40 pct), water distribution, waste management, decontamination activities (-9.39 pct), the extractive industry (-9.46 pct), information and communications (-9.49 pct) and financial intermediation and insurance (-9.52 pct).

In the third quarter of this year, the hourly cost of labor in adjusted form by number of working days, increased by 2.07 pct in comparison with the data from the previous quarter.

