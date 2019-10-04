Household monthly income in Romania averages out at 4,764 lei in Q2 2019; expenses, 85pct of revenues

Total household monthly income in Romania in Q2 2019 averaged out at 4,764 lei, on total average expenses of 4,049 lei monthly per household, or 85pct of total income, show the data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Friday.

Total monthly average income was 4,764 lei per household and 1,838 lei per person in Q2 2019.Total monthly average expenditure of the population was 4,049 lei per household (1,562 lei per person).Money income was 4,390 lei monthly, on average, per household (1,694 lei per person) and the in-kind income was 375 lei monthly per household (145 lei per person).Wages and other related income were the most important source of income (68.1pct of the total household income).The following also contributed to the formation of the total household income: social benefits (18.0pct), agricultural income (1.8pct), independent non-agricultural activities (2.2pct) and property and household asset sale (0.9pct). The in-kind income also has an important weight (7.9pct), mainly the equivalent value of the consumption of agro-food products from own resources (6.6pct).According to INS, the residential area bears upon the differences in level and especially in structure between the household income in the urban area and the household income in the rural area.The main uses of the household expenditure are the consumption of food goods and non-food goods, payment of services and the transfers towards public and private administration and towards the social insurance budgets as taxes, contributions and dues as well as to cover certain needs related to household production (animals and poultry feed, payment for work on household production, products for sowing, veterinary services etc.)Expenditure on investment, intended for purchasing or building dwellings, purchasing land and equipment required by household production, purchasing shares etc., has a small weight in the total household expenditure (only 0.8pct).INS says the residential area determines some characteristics related to the size and structure of the total consumption expenditure.According to the standard classification of the consumption expenditure by use (COICOP), food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted, on average, for 34.2pct of household consumption in Q2 2019.Total income includes all the money receipts from various sources for which there is no obligation to be returned and in-kind income (stated in lei).Total expenditure includes all money expenditure, regardless of use and the equivalent of consumption from own household resources.