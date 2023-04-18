https://www.agerpres.ro/english/2023/04/18/oecd-invites-romania-to-join-working-group-on-bribery--1093762

On Tuesday, Romania received an invitation from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to join the Working Group on Bribery and the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention.

"The invitation, in the form of a letter from OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann to Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, acknowledges the efforts made by Romania, and in particular by the Ministry of Justice, to join this effort, while also being a solid commitment of Romania to drawing up and implementing effective policies for the fight against corruption," the Romanian government reported in a press statement released on Tuesday.

For more than three decades, the Working Group on Bribery has been promoting the fight against the corruption of foreign public officials in international business transactions. Thus, Romania will be able to take part in the development and implementation of effective policies and practices in combatting corruption, including by raising awareness among business operators over the risks and consequences of bribery. At the same time, joining the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention will contribute to strengthening anti-corruption policies and practices.

"Romania's accession to the Anti-Bribery Convention will increase the reputation of Romanian companies, contributing to their inclusion in global supply chains, facilitating winning of public procurement contracts abroad. The consolidation of the trust enjoyed by Romania at the international level will thus become a reality also by attracting new responsible foreign investors, as accession to the convention sends a very strong signal at the international level regarding Romania's compliance with anti-corruption standards and good practices. The government will continue at a sustained pace the process of Romania joining OECD, the most powerful global economic organisation that brings together countries from which 90 percent of foreign direct investments come."

The Romanian government mentions that the invitation received on Tuesday confirms the confidence of the OECD in Romania's ability to contribute to joint efforts to promote the organisation's values.

AGERPRES