I have not taken any decision that would harm Romania and Romanians, says PM Ciolacu

The head of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Friday, in northeastern Suceava, that he did not take, during his government, any decision "that would harm Romania and the Romanians".

He stated that the PSD came to power "in the darkest period of Romania, after the most disastrous rightist government in Romania for eight months", after a pandemic, an energy crisis and a war.

"I don't have any regrets. I don't have any regrets, because every morning I can look in the mirror and I didn't make any decision that would harm Romania and the Romanians. Honestly, when you get to the Government of Romania, you're a minister, you're prime minister, there you don't have to be a PSD or a PNL member. You are part of the Government of Romania. The Government of Romania is unique," stated Ciolacu.

He emphasized that "always, in the modern history of Romania, after 1989, when it was difficult for Romania, the PSD had to come to power to make order".

Marcel Ciolacu was present, on Friday, at the launch of the PSD candidates at the Suceava County Council and at the county town halls.