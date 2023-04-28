ICI D|SERVICES, a space where public institutions can propose models to promote

The National Institute for Research and Development in Informatics - ICI Bucharest launched, on Wednesday, within the Critical Infrastructure Protection Forum, the first European institutional platform for trading digital assets - ICI D|SERVICES (ICI Decentralized Services).

According to the ICI managing director, Adrian Victor Vevera, the platform is a space where public institutions and not only can have the safety and comfort to trade and propose models to promote, but also a future source of income, Agerpres informs."From 2021, numerous trading platforms offering public NFT services were launched globally and in Romania. (...) We wanted a space where public institutions would have the security, the comfort to enter, to trade, to propose models to promote, but at the same time to be able to become a future source of income, because ultimately, the goal of each entity and the leader of the entity is to bring money into that entity, for that without money you can't move forward, you can't develop. That's why ICI D|SERVICES is the first (platform, ed. n.) of its kind in Romania and the first in the European Union and, as far as we know, even globally there were no developments that could combine all the features that we have introduced in this ICI D|SERVICES," said Vevera, adding that in 2021 and 2022 there were transactions and investments of more than 21 billion dollars in the NFT area.The first collections of NFTs were launched on Wednesday on the ICI D|SERVICES platform by the AGERPRES National News Agency, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, the world champion David Popovici, Romfilatelia, the Carol I Central University Library and ICI Bucharest.*** The collection of NFTs Memories From the Future Self represents photographs from the award-winning archive of the AGERPRES National News Agency, announced Ciprian Iacob, ICI D|SERVICES."I would like to start with some figures here. Over 133 years of existence, a historical photo archive of over 4.5 million photos and over 40 partner countries, figures that speak for themselves. Looking from the present to the past, AGERPRES wants to communicate a new approach, by raising awareness of the historical importance of the crucial periods in which Romania decided on a new future of determination, choice and hope. The Memories From the Future Self collection is X-raying symbolic moments from the tumult of the 90s, from the Revolution of 1989 until the total eclipse of the sun that took place a decade later. We find unique moments such as Michael Jackson's concert, the golden generation of Romanian football, the Caritas phenomenon or the Pope's visit," detailed Iacob.For her part, the managing director of AGERPRES, Claudia Nicolae, emphasized that the realization of the NFTs was a team effort, the 30 photos chosen representing an essential point from each field."There were days and hours when the ICI Bucharest team constantly contacted every director and every manager for every fingerprint they put on NFTs. (...) The first test and the first pilot promotion we had together with ICI Bucharest and the director's team at xDays Paris. Together we saw reality. (...) So we went to Paris, we thought we were going to sell some dreams. The average age of those in the room, and I think there were 1,000 - 2,000 participants, was somewhere between 20-25 years old. In truth, this is the future. (...) The president of COSR came with the sports elite, I came with the journalist who during the 1989 Revolution took photos from the balcony of the Central Committee, Sorin Lupsa. They are the ones who collected the true value and treasure of AGERPRES," Claudia Nicolae stressed.She added that AGERPRES is the second press institution that launched a collection of NFTs."We are not the first in the world, but we are the first in Europe. In 2022, Associated Press launched the collection of NFTs. We also managed to get off the ground. (...) I say that it is an honorable place for Romania," Claudia Nicholae pointed out.*** Romfilatelia, the only authority appointed by the Government of Romania to issue Romanian postage stamps, launched the unique collection of 15 NFTs A World In A Stamp.Cristina Popescu, the managing director of Romfilatelia, said that the NFTs launched reflect the image of postage stamps chosen with great care from a very large national philatelic heritage, which starts from 1858.***The Carol I Central University Library launched the collection Our A. I. Story - Central University Library Reimagined, a unique collection of artwork generated by Artificial Intelligence that captures different aspects of the library."Carol I's vision was that we don't only need roads and infrastructure, but he understood the importance of education and culture, of cultivating the soul and spirit of the young generation. I think this is still happening today," the managing director Mireille Radoi said.*** The NFT collection "Past | Present | Future" of ICI Bucharest represents a tribute of the institute for research and innovation in more than half a century of activity, combining scientific progress and technological advances of Web3 with creative and artistic expression.*** The Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee launched the collection of NFTs The Generational Circle, a recognition of the history of COSR and the history of Romania's presence at the Olympic Games.*** David Popovici, Romanian swimming sensation and world champion, launched his first NFT entitled ICONS Of The Generational Circle.