If entire spectrum were allocated, state would win 692 million euros from 5G auction (regulator)

The amount that could be obtained to the state budget from the 5G auction, if all the spectrum were allocated, is 692 million euros, according to the executive manager of Monitoring and Control from the National Authority for Administration and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM), Cristian Popa.

"ANCOM has a rather busy period and one of the main objectives is to finalize the allocation of the frequency spectrum for the development of 5G technologies. One cannot make a smart city, one cannot make digitization if we do not have a high-performance and healthy infrastructure. At the beginning of this week, we have published the specifications for the tender, and until October 27 the bids for the spectrum tender can be submitted. After November 8, we will see if there is competition on certain bands to carry out the tender procedure, effectively on each block of frequencies. We will tender a quantity of 555 MHz, in 700 MHz, 1500 MHz, 2600 MHz and 3.5 MHz. We believe that the spectrum we take out is enough for each operator to take what they need for the strategy they have for the development of the respective network. As a budget, if all the spectrum were allocated, which has never happened at any auction, at the minimum price per frequency block, the amount would be 692 million euros, money that comes to the state budget. The licenses are allocated for 22 years - the 3.5 MHz ones, which come into force in 2026, for 25 years as well," said Popa, in a specialist conference organized on Thursday.

The development of smart cities and the orientation of sustainable technologies to the inhabitants are among the topics analyzed, on Thursday, at the Smart Transformation Forum event.AGERPRES