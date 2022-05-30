IMF delegation to evaluate Romanian economy, during period of May 30 - June 10

A team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by the head of the IMF's mission for Romania, Jan Kees Martijn, will visit Bucharest, during the period of May 30 - June 10, in order to analyze Romania's yearly economy, known as Consulting on Article IV, according to the regional representative of IMF for Central and Eastern Europe, Nadeem Ilahi.

"The IMF team will discuss with Romanian authorities about policies and economic evolutions. Meetings will be organized with officials from the Ministry of Finance, the National Bank of Romania, other government agencies, as well as representatives from the private sector and NGOs," according to a press release sent by the financial institution to AGERPRES."At the end of the visit the IMF is expected to hold a press conference," the press release reads.Currently, Romania has no ongoing financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund, but the financial institution evaluates the Romanian economy every year, based on the consultations on Article IV.