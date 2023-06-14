Imprisonment or fine for disclosure of intimate images of identifiable persons without consent (promulgated law)

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Wednesday the law which provides that the disclosure, dissemination, presentation or transmission, in any way, of an intimate image of an identified person, without his/her consent, of such a nature as to cause psychological suffering or damage to his/her image, will be punishable by imprisonment from 6 months to 3 years or a fine.

The legislative act aims to supplement Article 226 of Law No 286/2019 on the Criminal Code.

"The disclosure, dissemination, presentation or transmission, in any way, of an intimate image of a person identified or identifiable on the basis of the information provided, without the consent of the person depicted, of such a nature as to cause him/her psychological suffering or to damage his/her image, shall be punishable by imprisonment from 6 months to 3 years or a fine," provides the promulgated law.

The law also establishes what is meant by "intimate image".

It also provides that it will not be treated as a crime if the person captures the commission of a crime or contributes to proving the commission of a crime.