In 2021 we've had to find solutions for the holidays of Romanians in normal conditions (tourism associations)

The tour operators were forced, in 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to quickly find solutions for the Romanians' holidays to take place in normal conditions, the vice-president of the National Association of Travel Agencies (ANAT) Alin Burcea told AGERPRES.

"Overall, it was another difficult year, in which we had to pay attention to everything that was happening and quickly find solutions so that the Romanians' vacations would take place under normal conditions. Compared to 2020, it was an almost normal summer, which started with a demand for holiday expectations due to the desire of people to travel, to live moments of relaxation as in normal times," Burcea said.

The ANAT representative stressed that the biggest challenges of the year were the anti-Covid restrictions imposed in the country and in foreign holiday destinations.

The "star" destination of the year 2021 in the Romanians' options was Egypt, which attracted tourists both through the resorts on the Red Sea and through the cruise circuits on the Nile.

"In terms of the number of people, it seems that the star destination of 2021 is Egypt, with year-round charter flights from many cities in the country, for relaxing holidays in Hurghada and Sharm el Sheikh, to which have been added cruise tours on the Nile. It is a good tourist product, conveniently priced, with multiple options for relaxation, and another attraction is a day trip to Karnak and Luxor, or to Cairo for a visit to temples and pyramids. A short walk on the Nile, so tourists are delighted to have a complex holiday. The Romanians went this summer to the Greek islands too or to mainland Greece, Antalya and Bodrum, Bulgaria, the classic summer destinations. Spain and Italy, due to restrictions on destination, they did not reach the figures from previous years," Alin Burcea also said.

Regarding domestic tourism, Burcea specified that the stays on the seaside exceeded the pre-pandemic level of COVID-19.AGERPRES