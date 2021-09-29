 
     
In week ending on Sept 27, 1,700 students vaccinated per day on average

Foto news.ro
cel mai tanar roman vaccinat vaccinare

Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu told a news conference on Wednesday that in the week ending on September 27, 1,700 school children got vaccinated against COVID-19 per day.

Thus, he added, the number of vaccinated students increased by 12,000.

"In the week September 13-20, an average of 1,000 students got vaccinated per day. In the week September 21-27, an average of 1,700 students got vaccinated per day. Basically, in the week September 21-27, the number of vaccinated students increased by 12,000 - 8,000 students in the age group 16-19 years, and over 4,000 students in the age group 12-15 years. (...) It is an upward trend, significant, it is progress that proves us that our actions are not in vain, they have an effect. There used to be a little over 100 students a day, now we have increased it to a thousand. Last week, we had 1,700 students getting vaccinated a day," Cimpeanu said at the Ministry of Education.

