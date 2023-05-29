Inappropriate public messages launched, says MAE, in context of Hungarian president's visit to Romania

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces that it has contacted the Hungarian ambassador in Bucharest after, during the private visit of president Novak Katalin to our country, "inappropriate public messages were launched", reads a release by the MAE, on Sunday.

According to the source, the reaction came after the public messages sent by the Hungarian Presidency, including on the Facebook page, in the context of the private religious visit she was making in Romania.

"The Romanian MAE promptly contacted the Hungarian ambassador to Romania and conveyed the firm disapproval regarding the fact that, despite the repeated appeals of the Romanian side to the manifestation of the retention in public statements and messages in the context of the private visits made by Hungarian officials and politicians to Romania, in the context of the visit these days, as well, inappropriate public messages were launched, like the one targeting a historical region of Romania," the release reads.

According to the source, such messages are not in line with the good neighbourly relations and cooperation between Romania and Hungary.

"In this context, it was also specified that such statements do not correspond to the desideratum of promoting a pragmatic relationship, of good neighbourliness and collaboration between the two countries, in the direct interest of the Romanian and Hungarian citizens regardless of ethnicity, as well as the spirit of the Treaty of Understanding, Cooperation and Good Neighbourliness between Romania and the Republic of Hungary (signed in western Timisoara, on September 16, 1996) and to the Declaration of Strategic Partnership between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Hungary for the Europe of the XXI century (adopted in Budapest, on November 29, 2002)," the MAE says.

The president of Hungary, Novak Katalin, visited, on Saturday afternoon, the Franciscan church at Sumuleu Ciuc, the central Harghita County, after participating in the great procession of Catholic Pentecost.AGERPRES