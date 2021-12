The incidence of COVID-19 cases cumulated in 14 days exceeds 3 per thousand inhabitants in six towns in Romania, with Curtici registering the highest, namely 4.01, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday.

The cities with the highest incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections are:

* Curtici (Arad) - 4.01* Sebis (Arad) - 3.49* Valea lui Mihai (Bihor) - 3.48* Cisnadie (Sibiu) - 3.46* Sovata (Mures) - 3.26* Cazanesti (Ialomita) - 3.16.