Incidence of COVID in Bucharest decreases for seventh day in a row - 15.25 per thousand inhabitants

The incidence rate of COVID-19 calculated at 14 days is, on Friday, in Bucharest, 15.25 cases per thousand inhabitants, according to the website of the Public Health Directorate (DSP), agerpres reports.

This is the seventh consecutive day in which the infection rate decreases in Bucharest, the highest value being reached on October 22 - 16.54.

One day ago, the incidence rate was 15.67. One month ago, on September 29, it had a value of 6.33, according to DSP.

The incidence of COVID increased from 6 per thousand inhabitants on September 29.

