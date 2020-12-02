Industrial production prices drop by 1.1 pct in October

The prices of industrial production overall (internal and external market) dropped by 1.1 pct in October 2020, compared to October 2019, according to a release of the National Institute for Statistics (INS), sent, on Wednesday, to AGERPRES.

Furthermore, in October 2020, the prices of industrial production overall (internal and external market) rose by 0.3 pct over September 2020.

On the large industrial groups, in October 2020 over October 2019, the INS statistics shows important price increases in the case of the current use goods industry (+3.78 pct), the long-term use goods (+2.53 pct), the capital goods industry (+3.47 pct) and the intermediary use goods (0.41 pct).

In the case of the energy industry a drop of 11.87 pct was recorded.

In the extractive industry a drop of these prices by 10.69 pct was noted, in the manufacturing industry a drop of 0.52 pct, and in the production and distribution of electric and thermal energy, of gas, hot water and air conditioning a drop of 2.11 pct. In the distribution of water, sanitation, waste management, decontamination activities an increase of 4.39 pct was noted.