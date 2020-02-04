Industrial production prices up 3.9pct in December 2019

Industrial production prices (domestic and foreign market) increased 3.9 percent in December 2019 compared to the same month of 2018 and 0.3 percent against the previous month, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday.

In December 2019 against November 2019, an increase of 0.54 percent was registered at the level of industrial production prices on the domestic market and a jump of 4.38 percent, respectively compared to the same month of 2018.

Furthermore, on the foreign market, the industrial production prices dropped in December 2019 by 0.1 percent compared to November 2019, but they went up 3.13 percent against December 2018.

By large industrial groups, in December 2019 against December 2018, the INS statistics show increases of prices in the energy industry (+5.48 percent), the intermediate goods industry (+0.95 percent), the durable goods industry (+4.38 percent), the consumer goods industry (+5.62 percent) and the capital goods industry (+4.44 percent). AGERPRES