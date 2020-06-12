Industry turnover decrease by more than 10pct in Jan.-April

Overall industry turnover (domestic and foreign markets), in nominal terms, dropped 10.4 per cent in the first four months of the year compared with the same period in 2019, due to drops recorded in the extractive and manufacturing industries, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In April, the overall industry turnover (domestic and foreign markets), in nominal terms, decreased both compared with the previous month, by 38.4 per cent, and compared with the corresponding month of the previous year, by 40, 7 per cent.Between January 1 and April 30, 2020, compared with the similar period in 2019, the turnover in the industry decreased by 10.4 per cent overalls, fallowing the decrease recorded in the extractive industry (-16.9 per cent) and the manufacturing industry (-10 ,2 per cent). By major industrial groups, decreases in turnover were registered in: energy industry (-24.2 per cent), capital goods industry (-16.6 per cent), intermediate goods industry (-6.8 per cent) and industry durable goods (-6.7 per cent). The current goods industry grew by 0.7 per cent, the INS states.The turnover in the industry, in April, compared with March, decreased overall by 38.4 per cent, as a result of the drops recorded in the manufacturing industry (-39.3 per cent) and in the extractive industry (-3.7 per cent). By major industrial groups, decreases were registered: capital goods industry (-58.3 per cent), durable goods industry (-48.4 per cent), energy industry (-31.3 per cent), intermediate goods industry (-27.9 per cent) and the current goods industry (-22.9 per cent).In April 2020, compared with April 2019, the turnover in the industry decreased overall by 40.7 per cent, as a result of the decrease registered in the manufacturing industry (-41.6 per cent) and in the extractive industry (-11.9 per cent) . By major industrial groups, decreases were registered in: capital goods industry (-60.9 per cent), energy industry (-54.7 per cent), durable goods industry (-46.5 per cent), intermediate goods industry (-26.8 per cent) and the current goods industry (-20.6 per cent)."The information in this press release (April 2020) captures the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and of the measures taken by the authorities as a result of the decree of the state of emergency on the Romanian territory starting with March 16, 2020", said INS.The turnover represents the total revenues recorded by the enterprise in the reference period, coming both from the main activity and from the activities exercised by it. Turnover does not include VAT and income from the sale or transfer of fixed assets.