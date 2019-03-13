Industry turnover up 4.3pct in January 2019 (INS)

The overall industry turnover (domestic and foreign market) increased by 4.3pct in January 2019 as compared to the same month of the previous year and by 4pct as compared to December 2018, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Turnover in industry increased overall in January 2019 as compared to the previous month by 4pct, due to the increase in the manufacturing industry (+ 4.7pct). On the other hand, the mining and quarrying industry decreased by 11.5pct.

By main industrial groups there were increases in the intermediate goods industry (+ 14.5pct), the durable goods industry (+ 8.4pct) and the capital goods industry (+ 8.0pct), and decreases were registered in the consumer goods industry (-13.4pct) and in the energy industry (-4.3pct).

Compared to January 2018, industry turnover went up by 4.3pct in January 2019 as a result of growth in the mining and quarrying industry (+ 13.8pct) and manufacturing (+ 4.0pct).

According to INS data, by large industrial groups increases were recorded in the intermediate goods industry (+ 6.9pct), the durable goods industry (+ 5.7pct), the capital goods industry (+4.6pct), the energy industry (+ 1.6pct) and the current use goods industry (+ 0.4pct).

AGERPRES .