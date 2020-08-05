Innoship gets 550,000 worth investment from venture capital fund GapMinder VC

Romanian start-up Innoship receives an investment of 550,000 euros from GapMinder VC, which will stimulate sped up growth among retailers in the domestic market and help the company take the first steps towards internationalization, shows a press release of the entrepreneurs on Wednesday sent to AGERPRES.

Innoship is the developer of the SaaS (software as a service), which allows retail and e-commerce businesses to efficiently manage their own courier contracts and multiple delivery options, currently handles approximately 20,000 orders daily. The Innoship solution can be integrated with all active large e-commerce platforms, warehouse management systems, ERPs (enterprise resource planning), marketplace fulfilment services in Romania and at the regional level.Among the company's clients are Miniprix, Kalapod, OLX, Depanero, Network One Distribution, Dentstore, Oralix, Topline, xpertbeauty.ro, Arco Expert, Algernon, green-future.ro, mezoni.ro, Generalmotor etc."The Seed Investment round received from GapMinder VC will stimulate the increased growth of Innoship's adoption by the retailers active on the Romanian market, but also the first steps of the startup towards internationalization, while also speeding up the development of new functionalities for its optimizing platform. Innoship improves interactions between retailers and couriers, streamlining the costs of courier services by up to 25 per cent and increasing delivery performance by up to 15 per cent through a dynamic allocation of orders according to the criteria selected by the retailer in the platform. Innoship technology increases the quality of the courier services experience, ensures easy access to new fast delivery options, while substantially reducing the costs of this service (...) Through this, Innoship facilitates the access of merchants of all sizes to an optimal delivery management solution, which, so far, was only available for large e-commerce platforms," reads the same press release.The Innoship startup was founded in 2019 by a senior team working in the retail, supply chain, courier and IT sectors.Innoship is a company that combines technology and knowledge in the fields of courier services, supply chain and retail. The Innoship platform is an aggregator of multiple fast delivery options for retail and e-commerce companies, through which merchants of all sizes can efficiently manage their own courier contracts by offering customers multiple delivery options and better quality transportation services at cost. minimum.GapMinder is a 45 million US dollars venture capital fund that invests in technology companies created in Romania and Central Europe, which are growing rapidly internationally, in the Seed or Series A phase. GapMinder's portfolio includes companies such as FintechOS, TypingDNA, SmartDreamers, Deepstash, Frisbo or Planable.