INS: Air passenger transport 69% down in 2020

The number of people who opted for air passenger transport decreased last year by 69%, from 23,193,300 passengers in 2019 to 7,186,500 passengers in 2020, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGREPRES.

The highest shares in terms of passenger transport were registered at Henri Coanda-Bucharest airports - 2,248,100 passengers boarded and 2,202,500 landed, Avram Iancu-Cluj-Napoca - 463,400 passengers boarded and 435,500 landed and Traian Vuia-Timisoara with 241,400 passengers boarded and 229,100 disembarked.

In international passenger transport, the first ten airports of origin (where the passengers who landed in Romania come from), established according to the number of passengers on regular flights, are: London Luton 372,532 passengers, Milan-Bergamo 121,108 passengers, Dortmund 102,018 passengers, Madrid Barajas 95,303 passengers, Istanbul International 91,331 passengers, Rome-Ciampino 86,796 passengers, Paris-Charles de Gaulle 81,358 passengers, Amsterdam-Schipol 80,291 passengers, Munich 78,912 passengers, Paris-Beauvais 77,732 passengers.

In terms of boarding, most regular passengers boarded for: London-Luton 379,302 passengers, Milan-Bergamo 119,069 passengers, Dortmund 109,962 passengers, Madrid-Barajas 95,091 passengers, Istanbul International 88,659 passengers, Munich 85,722 passengers, Amsterdam-Schipol 84,223 passengers, Rome-Ciampino 83,475 passengers, Paris-Charles de Gaulle 81,796 passengers, Paris-Beauvais 79,267 passengers.

The main countries (by airport of origin) from which regular air passengers landed in Romania were: United Kingdom 657,462 passengers, Germany 460,211 passengers, Italy 438,439 passengers, Spain 287,400 passengers, France 215,714 passengers, Netherlands 119,742 passengers 114,877 passengers, Belgium 107,859 passengers.

By country of destination, most regular passengers boarded for: the United Kingdom 683,595 passengers, Germany 504,313 passengers, Italy 433,076 passengers, Spain 289,085 passengers, France 219,755 passengers, Netherlands 128,022 passengers, Turkey 110,663, Belgium 110,330 passengers.

Regarding the domestic air traffic, the activity of the main Romanian airports is as follows: Henri Coanda-Bucharest achieved a share of 50.3% in the total number of boarded passengers, Traian Vuia-Timisoara with 16.3% in the total number of boarded passengers, and Avram Iancu - Cluj-Napoca, with 15.4% in the total number of passengers boarded.