INS: Average net salary increases in September by 30 lei, compared to previous month

The average gross nominal salary was 5,732 lei in September 2021, by 44 lei (+0.8%) higher than in August 2021, and the average net nominal salary was 3,517 lei, increasing compared to the previous month by 30 lei (+0.9%), the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Thursday, agerpres reports.

According to the INS, the highest values of the average net nominal salary were registered in information technology service activities (including information service activities) - 8,578 lei, and the lowest in hotels and restaurants - 1,929 lei.

Compared to September of the previous year, the average net nominal salary increased by 5.9%. The real earnings index was 99.6% for September 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year. The real earnings index was 100.1% for September 2021 compared to the previous month. Compared to October 1990, the real earnings index was 223.0%, at the same level as the one registered in August 2021.In September 2021, compared to August 2021, in most activities in the economic sector, the level of average net earnings increased compared to the previous month due to the granting of occasional bonuses, quarterly, annual bonuses, rights in kind and cash grants, amounts from net profit and other funds (including securities).