INS: Unemployment rate slightly decreases to 5.2% in September

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.2% in September, by 0.1 percentage points lower than that in August, 5.3%, respectively, according to data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.

Against the background of the gradual resumption of activities, through the phased out relaxation of the restrictions imposed on the population for preventive purposes, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of unemployed (aged 15-74) estimated for September 2020 decreased to 471,000 people, compared to of 479,000 people in the previous month.

However, the number of unemployed remains above the value recorded in the same month of the previous year (368,000 people), say INS representatives.

By gender, the unemployment rate for men exceeded by 1.1 percentage points that of women (the respective values being 5.7% in the case of men and 4.6% in the case of women).

The unemployment rate represents the share of the unemployed in the active population.