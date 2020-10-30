 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

INS: Unemployment rate slightly decreases to 5.2% in September

Linkedin
somaj

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.2% in September, by 0.1 percentage points lower than that in August, 5.3%, respectively, according to data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.

Against the background of the gradual resumption of activities, through the phased out relaxation of the restrictions imposed on the population for preventive purposes, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of unemployed (aged 15-74) estimated for September 2020 decreased to 471,000 people, compared to of 479,000 people in the previous month.

However, the number of unemployed remains above the value recorded in the same month of the previous year (368,000 people), say INS representatives.

By gender, the unemployment rate for men exceeded by 1.1 percentage points that of women (the respective values being 5.7% in the case of men and 4.6% in the case of women).

The unemployment rate represents the share of the unemployed in the active population.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.