INSP: 44.2pct of total cases of COVID-19, recorded in Bucharest, Cluj, Iasi, Ilfov, Constanta

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Wednesday that, during the week of July 12 - 18, 44.2pct of the total COVID-19 cases were recorded in Bucharest, Cluj, Iasi, Ilfov and Constanta.

According to the weekly surveillance report, posted on the INSP website, 64pct of all deaths were recorded in Iasi, Bucharest, Prahova, Arges and Brasov.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to date, 1 in 77 cases has been reported among the medical personnel.

Also, 86.1pct of all deaths were reported in people over 60, and 57.5pct of the deaths were recorded in men. 94.6pct of the persons who died had at least one associated comorbidity, INSP states, Agerpres informs.