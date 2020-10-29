 
     
INSP: 8.6 pct increase in acute respiratory infections, one flu case in the week Oct 19 - 25

Agerpres
INSP

A total of 51,730 acute respiratory infection cases - clinical flu, upper respiratory infections and pneumonia - were registered last week nationwide, by 8.6 percent more compared to the week before, the National Public Health Institute (INSP) announced today.

The total number of acute respiratory infection cases (clinical flu, upper respiratory infections and pneumonia) in the week October 19 - 25 was 51,730, by 44 percent lower than the number recorded in the same week of the previous season (92,414) and 8.6 percent higher compared to the 47,636 cases in the week before, INSP said.

12 cases of clinical influenza were reported nationwide in the week of October 19 - 25, as to 21 cases in the 43rd week of 2019. There was also one confirmed case of virus A subtype H1 influenza.

As of October 25, as many as 323,098 people from at-risk groups had taken the flu shot, INSP reports.

