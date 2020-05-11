Interior Minister: There's a difficult period ahead, we must be equally careful in managing it

Minister of the Interior Marcel Vela declared on Monday that there's a "difficult period ahead", which must be managed with the same attention, because "it would be a shame to ruin what we have achieved in these two months".

"We have to analyze, to weigh all these efforts and decide together that we must further stay extremely vigilant, extremely responsible, because this virus doesn't take a pause, nor does it rest or go on holiday. I am relying on the effort of each of you that we will continue to take care of the health of our loved ones and of everybody's health," Vela said at a press conference where he presented the freshly adopted Military Ordinance No. 11.

The IntMin also thanked the citizens for their efforts during the state of emergency.

"I'd like to thank each and every one of you for your efforts, for everything you have done for us to act responsibly and prudently in these two months and to take care of our and our loved ones' health. I know it hasn't been easy, I know that you have patiently endured all this and that you made efforts to protect your loved ones and take care of those around you. Here an now, we must send a pious thought and condolences to those who have lost their loved ones, but at the same time we must be glad that many Romanians are today among us and enjoy life thanks to you. You have each been a hero, whether you are frontline doctors who saved people, whether you are in the law enforcement and you protected the citizens and their property, whether you suffered in quarantined areas or in isolation, whether you work in a bakery and kneaded our daily bread, whether you drive a public bus or whether you worked hard at your job, each of you is a hero," said the Minister of the Interior.