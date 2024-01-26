International Holocaust Remembrance Day marked at the ICR representatives

The International Holocaust Remembrance Day will be marked by a series of documentary film screenings, exhibitions or book launches in the offices of the Romanian Cultural Institute from abroad.

* ICR Tel Aviv organizes, on Friday, at the Lev Cinema, the screening of the documentary As the Clock Strikes, directed by Zoltan Fecso, about the deportation to Auschwitz of members of the Jewish community from the city of Odorheiu Secuiesc in the spring of 1944. At the same time, at the headquarters of ICR Tel Aviv the Love and Hate exhibition, curated by Adrian Grauenfels, can be visited until March 15, with works by artists who contributed to the publication of the same name at Saga Publishing.

* Also on Friday, at the headquarters of ICR Budapest, the film Spies of Occasion, directed by Oana Giurgiu, will be screened, and Luciana Friedmann, president of the Jewish community in Timisoara, will give a lecture about the fate of the Jewish community in southwestern Banat during the Holocaust.

* "Zece povestiri. Pogromul de la Iasi" is the book dedicated to a shocking moment in the history of Romanian Jews, the Pogrom of Iasi, which will be launched on Friday by ICR New York. Translated by Mircea Laslo and published by the Iasi Literary Museum Publishing House and in its English version in 2023, part of a FILIT editorial project, the book includes ten stories written by ten Romanian authors: Adrian Cioroianu, Bogdan Cosa, Florin Irimia, Radu Pavel Gheo, Marin Maiaicu Hondrari, Catalin Mihuleac, Alina Nelega, Cristian Teodorescu, Tatiana Tibuleac and Miruna Vlada. Fragments from the book Zece povestiri. Pogromul de la Iasi will be read by actors Ava Eisenson and Matthew Boston. The guest of honor of the event is the Romanian-American actor and director Moshe Yassur, born in northeastern Iasi in 1934, survivor of the Iasi Pogrom.

* On Friday, IRCCU Venice pays tribute to the 500-year history of the Sephardic community in Bucharest by organizing the Sefard Bucharest photo-documentary exhibition, made by Felicia Waldman and Anca Tudorancea at the IRCCU Venice Gallery, in partnership with the Goldstein Goren Center for Jewish Studies with the Faculty of Letters of the University of Bucharest.

* ICR Berlin invites the public, next Tuesday, to the Manasse & Tal Bashai dinner-concert, organized at the headquarters of the Romanian Embassy in the Federal Republic of Germany. In the preamble of the dinner-concert, Dr. Felicia Waldman will make a short introduction about the social and historical context of the birth of the play that is the basis of the film, and Bernd Buder, director of programmes at the Berlin Brandenburg Jewish Film Festival, will talk about the Jewish film and its perception in Germany. In the end, In memoriam Dan M. Schlanger short film, made in 2023, will be screened, a synthesis of the life and personality of the Romanian-Israeli-Canadian director, actor and film producer, former director of the Bucharest Jewish Film Festival, gone prematurely in 2023.

Similar actions kicked off, starting with 22 January, at ICR London (screening of the Memories from the Eastern Front short documentary film, directed by Radu Jude and Adrian Cioflanca), ICR Madrid (screening of the Romanians Who Changed the World : Elie Wiesel" TVR documentary), ICR Chisinau (screening of the Calatoria lui Gruber feature film, 2009, directed by Radu Gabrea), ICR Stockholm (launch of the Swedish edition of the book Two Thousand Years by Mihail Sebastian).