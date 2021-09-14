IntMin Bode, at ceremonies at Nation's Heroes' Cross: If we do not honor past, future will be built on quicksand

A military and religious ceremony took place, on Tuesday, on the Christian feast of the Elevation of the Holy Cross, on the plateau near Caraiman Peak in the Bucegi Mountains, at the Commemorative Cross to the Romanian Heroes of the First World War.

"The cross is a symbol of victory, of triumph and of courage, and the Cross of the Nation's Heroes, done on the initiative of the Queen of Hearts, Queen Maria, will remind us that every triumph is obtained through sacrifice and that no sacrifice is too great when we speak of Nation and Motherland. We have the duty to write the page of the present and be responsible of what leave as legacy to our descendants. That is why, I wish that on this holy day we remember the sacrifices made by those before us and bear recognition to those who sacrificed themselves to consolidate the modern Romanian state. If we do not honor the past properly, the future will be poorer in ideals and built on quicksand," wrote, on Facebook, the Minister of Internal Affairs and ad-interim Justice Minister, Lucian Bode, who participated in the ceremony organized by the Ministry of Defence.

In the context of this activity, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) also launched a photography competition with images taken of the Cross on Caraiman Peak, Agerpres.ro informs.

The authors of the most successful photographs will receive a volume of the monography titled "Cross of Romanian Heroes on Caraiman Peak - History, restoration, rehabilitation, conservation," published this year by the publishing house of the Army's Technical-Editorial Center.