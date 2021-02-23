IntMin Bode meets World Bank's Proskuryakova on improving disaster management

Projects carried out by Romania's Interior Ministry (MAI) to increase disaster resilience and response and strengthening the capacity of public bodies to respond promptly and effectively to emergencies were on the agenda of talks held on Tuesday between Interior Minister Lucian Bode and Tatiana Proskuryakova, country manager of the World Bank for Romania and Hungary, according to AGERPRES.

"During the talks, the minister of Internal affairs underlined the appreciation for the support, expertise and co-operation from the World Bank in building and implementing efficient projects in the area of emergency management," reads a MAI press statement released on Tuesday.

According to MAI, the two sides pointed out that Romania has an "articulated" and "consistent" emergency management system, which has proven its effectiveness, proving that Romania is ready to deal with large-scale situations, and our expertise is considered to be at a very high standard."

This recognition of the expertise has materialised in support given to other states to create their own emergency management systems, according to MAI.

The World Bank representative specified that one third of the activities carried out by the bank in Romania are designed to support the local emergency management system and strengthening the capacity to manage disasters.

Proskuryakova underlined that she will continue to support Romania's using its full development potential, according to the MAI statement.