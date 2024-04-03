IntMin Predoiu says on Gendarmerie Day challenges to be even more complex in long term

The minister of Internal Affairs, Catalin Predoiu, said on Wednesday that the challenges of public order maintenance institutions, in the long term, will be even more complex, and it is the duty of the government and citizens to support these bodies.

"If we are talking about the long term and not only the present, the challenges will be even more complex. And yes, you cannot face them alone. Because you need the Government, the Parliament, the citizens with you, who all understand that in the coming years, we, as a society, must invest more in those who deal with and have as their mission the preservation of public order, public safety, the defense of legality, the rights and freedoms of citizens. Precisely due to these internal challenges and the external context tense, which will last a period", Predoiu said on the occasion of the event celebrating 174 years since the establishment of the Romanian Gendarmerie.

He reminded the gendarmes that at the present time there are many signs of recrudescence of criminality, and many challenges related to the objectives of our country will be achieved in the coming period, with reference to the Schengen file, which requires a higher level of alert not only at the border, but also inside.

The minister of the Interior stated that this will not happen "from today to tomorrow", but in the future.

He drew attention to the fact that society is no longer what it was 5-10 years ago and that we are entering an era in which we will face things previously unknown: the explosion of information, artificial intelligence, new generations that have been formed in this type of culture, the spread of weapons among citizens, the circulation of drugs, globalization - things that will put more and more pressure on national institutions.

"That is why European cooperation is important, that is why it is important to activate, not only formally, but also, as we have seen, substantially, in all the networks, from EUROGENDFOR to ATLAS or the Network of European and Mediterranean Gendarmeries with a Military Character, to maintain these links, let's exchange experience, cooperate and constantly surpass ourselves", the minister of the Interior also declared.

He voiced confidence that the state institutions would face these new types of challenges.

On the occasion of the celebration of 174 years since the establishment of the Romanian Gendarmerie, messages were sent from the French, Italian, Portuguese, Polish, Lithuanian gendarmerie and the Government of Romania.