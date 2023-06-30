IntMin Predoiu sends his condolences following incident at Chisinau Airport.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Catalin Predoiu, sent on Friday a message of condolences, following the incident at Chisinau Airport, where two people lost their lives, told Agerpres.

"I learned with regret about the tragic incident at the Chisinau International Airport, an incident in which two people lost their lives. In these extremely difficult moments for the families of the deceased, but also for my colleagues from the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) of the Republic of Moldova, I convey my sincere condolences and I want to assure them of all my compassion. Once again, the job of a policeman proves that it is not an easy one, it is not the first time and unfortunately not the last time when someone pays with his life for the performance of his duties. We stand with our colleagues from the MAI of the Republic of Moldova and the families bereaved in this difficult ordeal!", Predoiu said, according to a MAI press release.

An armed incident took place on Friday at Chisinau airport, where a foreign citizen who was refused entry to the Republic of Moldova opened fire with a weapon stolen from a policeman, killing an airport security employee and a border policeman, also wounding a passenger, and was finally captured.