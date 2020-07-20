 
     
IntMin Vela: There is room in Intensive Care Units

The Interior Minister, Marcel Vela, gave assurances on Monday that in Romania there are beds available for COVID-19 patients in the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Units (ICU).

Asked by journalists if it is true that there is no more room in the ICU, Vela answered: "I don't know who told you. There is room in the ICU. Who said there's no more room in the ICU?"

In his turn, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, mentioned that there are other options if a hospital is without beds for COVID-19 patients.

"When (western city of, ed. n.) Timisoara says there are no more ICU beds, then it means it has no more beds in the ICU. The situation that was in the state of emergency is one, the situation now is another. In the state of emergency we had medics detached, medics who worked in other hospitals to support the structure for COVID. Part of them returned to their jobs. So, there are beds," Arafat added, showing that patients can be transported to other cities when it's necessary.

