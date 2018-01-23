Iohannis: Romania's progress bound to coherent, stable legislation able to punish abuses, dishonesty

Romania's progress is inseparably bound to a coherent, stable legislation able to punish abuses and dishonesty, on Wednesday said President Klaus Iohannis, pointing out that the government has the obligation to be more careful to what the Romanians request.



"Today, when our European destiny is grounded on the rule of law and equality before the law, Romania's progress is inseparably bound to the existence of a coherent, stable legislation capable to sanction abuses and dishonesty. This is the message sent by the hundreds of thousands of Romanians who have protested in 2017 and at the beginning of 2018, for a stable and wealthy country," the president said in his speech delivered at the scientific communications' session titled "Romanian Principalities Union, foundation of the 1918 Great Union" organised at the Patriarchy Palace.



Klaus Iohannis stressed that the government has to be more careful with the citizens' requests, more preoccupied of the long-term consequences of the measures taken, more open to dialogue.



"We need a state to match the Romanians' expectations," Klaus Iohannis added.