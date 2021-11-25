Iohannis about Ciuca Gov't: Setting it up wasn't easy, required putting down egos

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday at the Cotroceni Palace that putting together the governing coalition has been a far from easy process that required "putting down many egos".

"It wasn't easy. I don't think anyone imagines it was easy for parties that had fought against each other until yesterday to come together in a grand coalition. This required putting down many egos - small and big - for finding common ground and get to today's vote of confidence," the head of the state said after the swearing-in of the new Cabinet.

Iohannis also had a message for the members of the freshly installed government.

"Expectations are high. The Romanians are waiting for you to start addressing the problems listed in the governing program. People are fed up with crises, they are fed up with promises, they want to see facts, they want to see results. I invite you to deliver," Iohannis said.