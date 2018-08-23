Iohannis: Gov't lying, was free to revise budget in all departments except for national security

President Klaus Iohannis said that the government is lying on the budget revision issue, stressing that except for national security, they were free to revise allocations in all departments without the need to seek the opinion of the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT).

"This is yet another lie of the PSD brand, a new lie dished by the incompetent Dancila government. I don't like repeating such things. The government is lying to the Romanians. The government is free to proceed to the budget revision anywhere, except for national security. I learn from the papers that they cannot disburse pensions and wages, money for schools - this is all a big lie. The government can revise the budget for healthcare, education, pensions, wages, agriculture - and this is where a national catastrophe is looming, but I see this subject does not bother them," Klaus Iohannis said on Friday in Sibiu.