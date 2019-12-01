Iohannis greets people at National Day military parade

At the end of a military parade on December 1, National Day of Romania, President Klaus Iohannis greeted people in attendance, exchanging words with small children and grown-ups.

He shook hands with people who had come for the parade, wishing them "Happy Union Day!" of National Day. "Happy National Day, Mr. President. May God give you good health!" a man told Iohannis.The president spoke in particular with children, most impressed by the parade. "Did you like it?" Iohannis asked a boy who answered in the affirmative. He also noticed a child carried on the shoulders of a man, waving a flag. "What are you doing there with the flag?" the president asked, smiling at the little boy.Iohannis attended the military parade in Bucharest on the National Day of Romania on Sunday. Around 4,000 soldiers and special personnel of the Defence Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Romanian Intelligence Service and the National Penitentiary Administration marched under the Arch of Triumph, including 500 soldiers from over 20 NATO member states and partner countries, displaying about 200 pieces of defence hardware and over 50 aircraft.