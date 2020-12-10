Iohannis: Human Rights Day - an opportunity to reflect on each one's role in respecting and protecting them

President Klaus Iohannis stressed on Thursday that International Human Rights Day has not only an anniversary significance, but is an opportunity to reflect on the role that every citizen can play in respecting and protecting the rights of others, according to AGERPRES.

"A cornerstone in the evolution of the protection of fundamental rights in the world, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights reminds us today of the achievements of humanity in defending major causes, as well as the backlog that still exists, the need to reconnect political will to this mobilization. The more than 70 years that have passed since the adoption of this global commitment show us that a constant effort is needed to maintain the progress made," reads a message from the head of state, sent on Thursday.

He highlighted the activity of public or private entities, of citizens who are engaged in the fight for the defense of human rights.

"The International Human Rights Day not only has an anniversary significance, but is an opportunity for each of us to reflect on the role we can play in respecting and protecting the rights of those around us, in the responsibility we must show to our fellows," Iohannis said.

The President added that Romania has made "significant progress" in guaranteeing and defending the fundamental rights and freedoms of its citizens, "state institutions proving, perhaps more than ever this year, how important it is for their actions to remain permanently subsumed in the public interest."

"In the future, state action needs to strengthen this direction by ensuring high standards of protection of constitutional rights and freedoms, through clear laws and especially through their efficient and responsible implementation, all of which have as effect the real modernization of the country. When the rights of one citizen are violated, the rights of all others are violated, which is why respect for fundamental rights remains part of my creed, as president of Romania and as citizen of this country, and part of the firm commitment to a state in which social peace, human dignity and the free development of the human personality are values assumed at the highest level," the head of state mentioned.